Amplitude announced today that it is delaying Humankind until August 17, 2021. The PC strategy game was set to release in April.

In a tweet revealing the delay, Amplitude notes that the extra time will let it polish the game.

#HumankindGame will now be releasing on August 17th. Here's some more information on the reasoning behind the delay: pic.twitter.com/ZcAgjVx5sF — Humankind (@humankindgame) March 25, 2021

Amplitude explained the reason for the delay in more detail in a post on Studio Hub. It notes that it is taking player feedback to make some improvements to the game, including adjusting the pacing after test players noted that matches progress too quickly. Amplitude is also working to improve user interface and making the game’s systems, including diplomacy, easier to grasp.

Published by Sega, Humankind is similar to the Civilization series (managing editor Jason Wilson, our resident Civ fanatic, is impressed with it so far). That franchise has a lot of fans, so Humankind is going to need to be a polished experience if it wants to attract players.