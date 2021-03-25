Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

Riot Games is making a League of Legends MMORPG. We know that because one of its developers said so on Twitter back in December. But now, the company’s website is confirming that news and providing more details. If you go to worldofruneterra.com, it forwards you to a landing page that spells it out in plain language: “We’re making an MMO.”

The website is primarily focused on job opening and building the team to help produce the game. So don’t expect to see a trailer any time soon, but the company is hiring for a number of roles. And that would indicate that it is shifting the project into full active development.

Here’s how Riot characterizes its current MMO efforts

No, you’re not dreaming, we’re working on an MMORPG based in the League universe! We know MMOs take a lot of people to create, and we’ll need a pretty big raid team if we want to bring Runeterra to life. That’s where you come in. We’ll periodically post new roles, but right now we don’t have any specific openings on the team—we’re just gearing up for the journey (and need to replace our greens first). If you’re interested in joining, you can submit your information below.

On the recruitment page, Riot Games says it is looking for gameplay engineers, designers, artists, and more. And then the company goes on to list its perks.

The League of Legends MMO, which may not go by the name “World of Runeterra,” is only one of a number of new spinoff projects coming from Riot. The company is also making a fighting game called “Project L,” and it launched the PC shooter Valorant last year.

While Riot Games continues producing new releases, it is also dealing with an allegations of harassment and toxicity as a workplace. In 2019, the company settled a sexual harassment lawsuit. And this month, the board of directors was forced to investigate chief executive officer Nicolo Laurent for harassment claims. The board, which has a vested interest in Laurent (as most corporate boards do in their CEOs), claims they found no validity to those charges.