PUBG Mobile has earned $5.1 billion in lifetime sales, according to market analyst Sensor Tower.

This comes as Tencent itself touts that the battle royale game has passed the 1 billion downloads mark. That means that PUBG Mobile is earning about $5 for every download.

Last year was a big one for the game, as it earned $2.7 billion in 2020 alone. All of gaming saw a boost during the pandemic, and that was especially true for multiplayer and social titles like PUBG.

PUBG Mobile has been most popular in China, where it actually goes by the name Game For Peace. It has earned $2.8 billion, or 55.4% of the $5.1 billion total. The U.S. is the next biggest market 12.7%. Japan is No. 3 with 4.8%.

“PUBG Mobile’s success as the world’s top mobile battle royale title can in large part be put down to not just utilizing its blockbuster PC game IP, but for extending beyond those boundaries to become its own game entirely built for a mobile audience,” Sensor Tower notes in its report.