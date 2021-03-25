Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

It’s always difficult to know which businesses will succeed and which will hit hard times during periods of great stress. Like a lot of industries, insurance saw some volatility during and after 2020.

While it’s impossible to know exactly why so many drivers left auto insurance providers, it could be that all that time off the roads has helped open customers up to a few universal truths about the state of car insurance.

You’re in control

For years, customers have often felt at the mercy of insurance providers. But after years of steady drum beating, drivers are finally coming around to a very simple truth that can redefine their relationship to insurance.

Drivers actually have the power.

Many insurance customers don’t realize they can change providers at any time. That doesn’t just mean every six or 12 months when policy renewal time rolls around.

And not only can a customer choose to make a change with their insurance provider, there have never been more tools available to help customers make smart, informed decisions about who will get their car insurance dollars.

One of those tools democratizing auto insurance is The Zebra. After their founding in a Pittsburgh basement almost a decade ago, The Zebra has grown to become one of the most recognized and efficient one-stop locations for drivers to assess their place in the world of car insurance and make educated choices about getting the best protection at the lowest possible rates.

Their free service could hardly be simpler. Visitors to The Zebra website only have to answer about a dozen questions about their location, their vehicle, and their coverage preferences. With that information, The Zebra springs into action, showing drivers dozens of up-to-the-minute quotes collected from their network of more than 200 top insurance providers, the largest network of providers available anywhere.

The quotes are ready in seconds and include prices from all the industry’s biggest names, including Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, MetLife and more.

If that list of options uncovers a lower rate than what you’re currently paying, users can also count on The Zebra to go from advocate to facilitator, working with that new insurance company to help get a new policy signed, sealed, and delivered in a matter of minutes.

While The Zebra can’t guarantee they’ll dig up a rate with coverage better than your current terms, it’s an entirely hassle-free method to at least know your options or to act if a change is needed.

Your information is protected

When dealing with a new company online, it’s natural to be apprehensive. And that concern isn’t usually about the goods or services you’re purchasing. No, the real fear is what happens to details like your name, address, credit card numbers and more once you’ve entered that data with this new outfit.

The Zebra understands that concern, which is why they assure customers that their sensitive information will never be used or sold to third-party companies. The Zebra gathers data only for policy-generating information and draws a firm line against ever making that data available to outside marketers.

Check for yourself

Even if you’re happy with your current insurance provider, it costs nothing to do your homework, head to The Zebra’s website, and let them show you all of your top options. Even if you think you’re all set, The Zebra can offer peace of mind that you and your car insurance provider are truly the best match possible.

Prices subject to change.

