Twitch and Microsoft’s ID@Xbox event today confirmed that 20 new indie games are coming to Xbox Game Pass the same day they hit Xbox. That includes anticipated and stylish games like The Ascent, Stalker 2, and Recompile. Here’s a look at all 20 games that ID@Xbox talked about coming to Game Pass during its event.
Art of Rally
Art of Rally is a top-down racer that is coming to cloud and console Game Pass.
Astria Ascending
Astria Ascending is a new role-playing game from writer Kazushige Nojima. It is a reimagining of the 2014 mobile game Zodiac: Orcanon Odyssey. It is coming to cloud and console Game Pass this year.
Backbone
Backbone takes players to a dystopian version of Vancouver where they will play the anthropomorphic raccoon and detective Howard Lotor. It is coming to Game Pass for cloud and console.
Boyfriend Dungeon
Boyfriend Dungeon is an action game where you date your weapons. It is coming to console and PC Game Pass.
Craftopia
Craftopia is an open-world crafting game that takes a lot of its vibes from Breath of the Wild, but it also has farming, animal catching, and massive automation projects where you make soup out of hundreds of cows. It is coming to console and PC Game Pass.
Dead Static Drive
Dead Static Drive is like what if Grand Theft Auto was a cosmic-horror game. It is coming to console and PC Game Pass.
Edge of Eternity
Edge of Eternity is a new epic RPG from developer Midgard Studios. It is launching for cloud and console Game Pass this year.
Hello Neighbor 2
Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth-horror game, and it is coming to cloud and console Game Pass.
Library of Ruina
Library of Ruina is a game about collecting books to fight librarians. It is coming to cloud and console Game Pass.
Little Witch in the Woods
Little Witch in the Woods is an RPG and witchcraft sim. It is coming to cloud and console Game Pass.
Moonglow Bay
Moonglow Bay is a fishing RPG that takes place in Canada in the 1980s. It is coming to cloud and console Game Pass.
Narita Boy
Nartia Boy is a throwback adventure to the 1980s. It is coming to cloud and console Game Pass.
Nobody Saves the World
Nobody Saves the World is an action RPG from the creators of Guacamelee. It is coming to cloud and console Game Pass.
Omno
Omno is a cute puzzle adventure that is about exploration through a lost civilization. It is coming to cloud and console Game Pass this summer.
Recompile
Recompile is a Metroidvania-style action-adventure about a half-aware computer program trying to escape the trash bin. It is coming to cloud, console, and PC Game Pass this year.
Sable
Sable is a gorgeous coming-of-age story that focuses on exploration across an desert, alien planet. It is coming to console and PC Game Pass.
She Dreams Elsewhere
She Drams Elsewhere is an RPG about anxiety and dreams. It is coming to console and PC Game Pass.
Stalker 2
Stalker 2 is the sequel to the immersive classic that takes players into the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. It is coming to cloud and console Game Pass.
The Ascent
A cyberpunk RPG adventure about surviving under an oppressive mega corporation. It is coming to cloud, console, and PC Game Pass.
UnDungeon
UnDungeon is an action roguelite with a sci-fi multiverse story. It is coming to cloud, console, and PC Game Pass.
Way to the Woods
Way to the Woods has you playing as a deer and a fawn trying to get back home. It is coming to cloud and console Game Pass.
Wild at Heart
Wild at Heart is a narrative adventure where players guide a child who can command a swarm of creatures. It is coming to console Game Pass.
