GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti got his first COVID-19 vaccine shot, so he’s feeling a little loopy. He also ripped off his bandage live during this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

Beyond their adventures in public health, Mike and fellow editor Jeff Grubb talk about more Super Nintendo Switch rumors and Discord going up for sale. The crew also answers your questions and discusses Monster Hunter: Rise and It Takes Two. Join us, won’t you?