A virtual private network (VPN) has become one of the most common front-line weapons in the battle to protect you, your identity, and all your most sensitive information online.

Yet for all of its benefits, there are still nagging issues around using a VPN. It can slow down your web connection. Some sites go out of their way to block VPN traffic. And the big one — how much do you trust the security protections and even the sanctity of your own data with a VPN service?

Now, the Deeper Connect Nano is positioning itself as the next generation in VPN technology, a VPN 2.0 that puts even more of the security and connectivity power of a VPN right into the user’s hands, all by removing the VPN provider altogether.

The Deeper Connect Nano isn’t really a VPN at all — it’s actually a DPN, a decentralized private network. With a VPN, users get to the web through the provider’s shielded and fortified server network access tunnel.

Based on blockchain technology, the Nano gives users their own personal access tunnel, a fully secure web connection that shields a user’s IP while serving as its own client and server. The Nano means there are no outside servers to access or any provider to monitor or potentially log your online data or activity. And since your network is decentralized, your connection is constantly optimized and balanced, so users don’t experience slowdowns or bottlenecks that can happen with a VPN.

As for security, the Nano connection is fortified with 7 layers of deep packet enterprise-grade cybersecurity firewall. The Nano also works across all the devices on your network, ensuring the same level of iron-clad protection over every smart device, appliance, or home assistance system connected through your home router.

And since your web connection is entirely your own, the Deeper Connect Nano interface also offers more control over that connection than ever before. Users can check detailed analytics with helpful visualizations that can help them see every device Nano touches and control that access networkwide.

The Nano connects with a pair of ethernet cables and once it’s in, it’s in. Unlike monthly or annual VPN fees, the Deeper Connect Nano and all its abilities can be had for a single one-time price, which is right now $100 off its regular price at just $199.99.

