CD Projekt Red has released Cyberpunk 2077‘s 1.2 patch on PC and consoles. It will come to the Stadia version of the game “soon.”

This is the second of two major patches designed to address the RPG’s launch issues. Cyberpunk 2077 debuted in December in rough shape, especially on the older PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It had so many problems that Sony even delisted the RPG from its online store.

This patch — which is over 40 GB on Xbox, about 44 GB on PS4, and around 30 GB on PC — adds several bug fixes and gameplay improvements. The game’s police will no longer magically spawn behind the player when they commit a crime (or at least they won’t spawn so incredibly close). You can find the full, massive list of changes here.

Cyberpunk still has DLC on the horizon, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades that are supposed to come out by the end of the year.