CD Projekt Red has released Cyberpunk 2077‘s 1.2 patch on PC and consoles. It will come to the Stadia version of the game “soon.”
This is the second of two major patches designed to address the RPG’s launch issues. Cyberpunk 2077 debuted in December in rough shape, especially on the older PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It had so many problems that Sony even delisted the RPG from its online store.
This patch — which is over 40 GB on Xbox, about 44 GB on PS4, and around 30 GB on PC — adds several bug fixes and gameplay improvements. The game’s police will no longer magically spawn behind the player when they commit a crime (or at least they won’t spawn so incredibly close). You can find the full, massive list of changes here.
Cyberpunk still has DLC on the horizon, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades that are supposed to come out by the end of the year.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties