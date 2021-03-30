Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

All In Games, a publicly traded game publisher and production firm in Poland, recently partnered with Game Seer Venture Partners to fund a new game, Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms.

The goal behind the project financing is to create a worldwide title in the isometric role-playing game genre on multiple platforms. Game Seer Venture Partners invested an undisclosed amount in the game.

Bertrand Vernizeau, CEO of Game Seer Venture Partners, said in an interview that the investment will enable All In Games and its development partner, Gamera Interactive Studio, to raise the bar for the production of the game. They can stay focused on their vision and retain full creative vision, Vernizeau said. The companies are jointly funding and jointly publishing the game.

“It’s a very virtuous, usually beneficial relationship,” Vernizeau said.

Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms is expected to come out in the third quarter on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

Image Credit: All In Games

He said that this financial commitment is possible because the boutique fund has expertise in games and it can be confident as it re-invests proceeds from past successful game ventures. Vernizeau said the company was able to support this game because it knows enough about the game to share in the common vision about what’s needed to make Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms a worldwide indie hit.

All In Games is a video game publishing and production company based in Krakow, Poland. Founded in 2018, the team creates and supports unique games for PC and consoles, working on both Polish and international projects. All in! Games’ portfolio features titles such as Ghostrunner (developed by One More Level, co-publisher 505 Games), Paradise Lost (developed by PolyAmorous), and Tools Up (developed by The Knights of Unity).

During the pandemic, Piotr Żygadło, CEO of All In Games, said in an interview with GamesBeat, that he has spent the time in Switzerland, and many of the company’s employees have been forced to work from home, or wherever they can. The company is hiring, but it is still trying to keep the team focused on one area.

“Lots of people are working remotely now because of COVID,” Zygadlo said. “We want to be somewhere around 120 people by the middle of this year.”

About six months ago, All In Games listed on the stock exchange in Warsaw after a merger with Setanta in 2020. The company is made up of an international team (Poland, U.S., United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and France) of around 100 employees. Last year, All In Games collaborated with publisher 505 Games to make Ghostrunner, another project financed in a deal with 505 Games. The cyberpunk-style game came in October on the PC and consoles, before the oft-delayed Cyberpunk 2077.

Ghostrunner had a budget of about $4.1 million, and it was a priority to get it out on time. Since the game made it out before Cyberpunk 2077, fans were stoked for the related content, and as a result of the good timing, the title was a success, said Piotr Żygadło, CEO of All In Games, said in an interview with GamesBeat.

Image Credit: All In Games

“If we see something that’s risky, we are quite open to take the chance if we see the potential,” Zygadlo said. “Ghostrunner’s situation was different, as it was forced by the fact that new consoles were coming out. Microsoft and Sony focused on big games, not smaller titles like ours, so we had to come out before them as well and partner up with 505 to scale up the project.”

Founded in 2019, Germany-based Game Seer Venture Partners focuses on early project financing for impactful indie titles. As a fully boutique and lean entity, it focuses on supporting innovative PC and console productions with competitive financing terms as well as decisive industry key players connections. Hands off, hearts in, the company’s portfolio of announced upcoming titles include the highly anticipated Aragami 2 (Lince Works), Away: The survival Series (Breaking Walls), and Alaloth Champions of the Four Kingdoms.

Zygadlo said the company has been around for a couple of years. The whole point of the firm has been to focus on agile and flexible operations. And so the company has been able to publish more than 10 games since its founding.

“For us, the most important thing is to bring as much value for the developer as possible,” said Zygadlo. “Sometimes it is bringing more expertise marketing wise, sometimes it’s just more money for bigger games.”

The budget for the games is around 500,000 euros, or $588,000, each. Because of the success of the games so far, All In Games was able to go public in Poland about 18 months after it started.

“Our stock market in Poland has the most the biggest number of game related companies going public,” Zygadlo said. “Poland also has extremely talented people. We believe that Poland will really be booming in the future.”

Even with the money from the public markets, the company needs to work with financiers like Game Seer to get more games out the door.

“Working with companies like Game Seer is helping us a lot with our portfolio, so we can go with bigger projects while using someone else’s know-how on things like marketing,” Zygadlo said.