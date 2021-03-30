Learn how to seize the power of data to attract and keep players, create personalized gaming experiences, and cash in on the industry’s seismic growth.

CD Projekt Red has released a new strategy outline to its investors today, noting a commitment to work on multiple triple-A games and expansions at the same time starting in 2022.

The Polish studio is still recovering from the rough December launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which it has been fixing with patches. CD Projekt Red also notes that its future marketing campaigns for games will be shorter and occur closer to release, an acknowledgement that Cyberpunk was revealed too early before its launch.

CD Projekt Red also plans to add more online features to its future games while reassuring that it will remain committed to single-player RPGs like The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.

Before Cyberpunk’s rough launch, CD Projekt Red was a studio enjoying massive growth and goodwill, thanks in large part to the success of The Witcher III. Cyberpunk’s buggy debut was a setback, but it’s one that the studio is hoping to overcome.

The company also announced today that it is acquiring the Canadian developer Digital Scapes, which acted as a support studio for Cyberpunk 2077. This is CD Projekt Red’s first development team not based in Europe.