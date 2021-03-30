Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.
I love Kingdom Hearts. It combines two of my favorite things: Square Enix RPGs and Disney. My colleague, Jeff Grubb, thinks the series is trash. That wasn’t going to stop me from making it the subject of our newest tier list.
However, we’re not ranking the games. Instead, we’re looking at the titles. The Kingdom Hearts franchise has become known for some absurd names. This is the series that gave us a game subtitled 358/2 Days.
A game’s name, of course, has nothing to do with it’s quality, but I still believe that there is an art to the naming of things. I had fun looking through one of my favorite series through this somewhat unorthodox lens.
Disagree with our rankings? You can make your own tier list here.
