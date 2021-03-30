Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

Are you on the hunt for a new job at the moment? First of all, good for you — it’s a pretty exciting decision to make for yourself. However, it can also be pretty scary, especially if you’re living through a global pandemic, am I right? The good news is that companies are very much hiring at the moment, despite everything that’s happening, so there’s no shortage of exciting roles to apply for.

Here are just a handful of the kinds of roles up for grabs right now.

This position is for a Staff Software Engineer with solid development experience who will focus on creating new capabilities for the Visa AI Platform while maturing the code base and development processes. In this position, you are first a passionate and talented developer that can work in a dynamic environment as a member of Agile Scrum teams. Your strong technical leadership, problem-solving abilities, coding, testing and debugging skills is just a start. You must be dedicated to filling product backlog and delivering production-ready code. You must be willing to go beyond the routine and prepared to do a little bit of everything. You will be an integral part of the development team, sometimes investigating new requirements and design and at times refactoring existing functionality for performance and maintainability, but always working on ways to make Visa more efficient and provide better solutions to customers.

The Bizinfra team that is part of the core development of Outbrain’s Business Technology, is looking for a leader! As a Bizinfra Team Lead you will lead backend developers (local and offshore) and QA engineers. You will be working closely with Randamp;D, MIS (Information System), Solution Architect, Business and Finance stakeholders, data infra, and more. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining processes that affect both customer-facing applications and integrations with back-office systems while also building and maintaining processes to support billing systems.

The role of the Redbull Communications function is to develop the overarching messaging and communications strategy for the brand, and to get people to talk about Red Bull through media coverage, opinion leader engagement, and partner content amplification. The function grows media relationships, brings opinion leaders into the Red Bull world through experiences, and works with partners to share messages. Reporting to the Director of Marketing of the Southwest Region, you will lead the Communications efforts for the region, with the goal of increasing awareness of and affinity for the Red Bull brand and its local activations, events, athletes, and media projects. You will develop the annual Southwest Regional Communications plan, ensuring all communications efforts are accomplished on-budget and achieve their planned engagement targets.

Zurich Instruments is the technology leader for advanced test and measurement instruments. As a marketing team, they are proud of their products and passionate about finding creative and effective ways of how to promote these to researchers and industrial customers around the world. Are you a self-starter keen to work in an international team? Then apply now as a Marketing Specialist who will strengthen the Marketing & Sales team in Cambridge, MA. Supported by teams from across three continents, you will become the first marketer in the U.S. office and will therefore have the unique chance to drive and further develop marketing initiatives in the region.

You will join McKinsey’s Technology & Digital organization as a core member of both the Product Management function and as part of the Data, BI and Analytics Group committed to solving problems for colleagues and solutions using technology. You will focus on products designed to enable data-driven decisions and deliver insights. The Product Managers work closely in teams alongside experts in various disciplines — designers, researchers, engineers, analysts, and others — and together, the team relentlessly strives to deliver outcomes that matter to people. You and your team will work together to discover opportunities, experiment, test, and learn, and deliver solutions using a mix of methodologies, including design thinking to help understand people’s needs, wants, and problems; lean methodologies to experiment fast and learn a lot; and agile approaches to reduce uncertainty by working in short dev cycles and pausing to reflect and adapt.

