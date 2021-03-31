It’s surprisingly easy for developers and publishers to add tournaments, event streaming, and more to accelerate game commerce globally. Learn how.

I love that Analogue is delaying its Analogue Pocket handheld again. This is a good thing to me. It means that I can spend more time and money trying to fill the Game Boy-shaped hole in my heart with random handhelds I find on AliExpress.

Analogue announced today that the Pocket will not make its May release date. Instead, due to “the current global state of affairs,” the updated take on the Game Boy will release in October. If you’re wondering what global affairs Analogue is referring to, it specifically links to the semiconductor shortage and the ship that blocked the Suez canal for a week.

The Analogue Pocket will launch for $200 — although preorders have already sold out once. It has a cartridge slot that supports Game Boy games, and it uses an FPGA processor to hardware-emulate Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Atari Lynx games. Oh, and it has a 1,600-by-1,440 pixel display, which is exactly 10-times the resolution of the original Game Boy.

And I don’t even want it.

I mean, who would need something like that when I’ve already ordered RK2020 and the Retroid Pocket 2? My Retroid Pocket 2 isn’t even here yet, and now I’m already looking at getting one of these ultratiny Funkey S portables that look like a shrunken GBA. Oh, and apparently Powkiddy, one of the many Chinese manufacturers responsible for these handhelds, is releasing a new device with a 5-inch screen in April. I’ll probably get that, too.

Personally, I think this is better. I’ll just keep buying handhelds instead of getting the one I really want. That’s more fun in the end. I’m not bitter.