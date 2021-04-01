It’s surprisingly easy for developers and publishers to add tournaments, event streaming, and more to accelerate game commerce globally. Learn how.

Let’s get the familiar setup out of the way. We’re living during a pandemic, and everyone is working from home. So we’re also spending more on upgrading our home offices/entertainment centers. I get it, you get it — everyone understands what we’re dealing with. The point is that you might find yourself thinking about getting a new desk, so let’s talk about that. Specifically, I was wondering if one of those fancy standing desks works well for a gaming setup, so that’s exactly what I tested.

I am testing the Comhar EG8 standing desk from Flexispot. It’s available for $430 from the company’s website, and it sent a sample desk over for us to take a look at.

The desk is great, but people who plan to use something like this for gaming may want to consider a few things.

Setup’s easy, but that’s a heavy desk

Putting together the Comhar EG8 is more straightforward than assembling an Ikea desk. You attach two legs to the main body, make sure the simple cabling is connected properly, and you’re good to go. But it’s important to know that this desk — like all standing desks — is very heavy.

That heft is a good thing, because it means the desk is sturdy and can support its mechanized adjustments without falling apart. It also isn’t going to lose its center of gravity when you start placing objects on the surface. But because of its weight, you should assemble it in the room that you’re going to use it in.

Gaming and living with the FlexiSpot Comhar EG8 standing desk

Once you have the desk set up, it’s really nice to work with. Its height-adjusting operation is simple and smooth. I had a large PC case, a monitor, mouse, keyboard, and even a minifridge all on top of the desk, but I was never apprehensive about moving it up or down.

This stability is even present when using the desk at its fully extended height. I was expecting a lot of wobble, but the robust design prevents that during normal use.

What you end up with is a solid desk that worked well for me whether I was working or gaming while sitting or standing. But you should keep some things in mind.

First, using a standing desk with your gaming setup may require a lot of forethought. If you have a lot of cables running back and forth, make sure that you route them cleanly and with enough slack to shift between sitting and standing. It’s easy to end up with objects flying off the desk if the cables get caught on something.

You also need to think about monitor placement. I don’t think most standing desks will support a monitor mount. Placing your display on the wall could prove troublesome if you move between sitting and standing frequently and cannot adjust the vertical position of the monitor as well.

If you don’t mount your monitor on the wall, you will have to place it on the desk. That will take up precious space and could make things feel cramped.

Finally, when it comes to the Comhar EG8 specifically, its glass surface looks luxurious, but it’s not great for using a mouse. You’ll need a mouse pad, which is fine — but again, space may become an issue.

If you work from home, get a standing desk

I’ve rigged up some standing desks before, and I believe in their supposed benefits. On days when I’m struggling to get work done — especially during the oppressiveness of the pandemic — working at the standing desk always helps to break me out of my funk. I feel more active and present. And if you’re someone who works at home, you can use the standing desk to add some rigidity to your schedule.

Work at least part of the day standing up, and then lower it to a sitting position when it’s time to play in the evening. Or even try gaming while standing up. You might find that the benefits carry over into your gameplay as well.

Flexispot sent the Comhar EG8 to GamesBeat for the purpose of this review.