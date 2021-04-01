It’s surprisingly easy for developers and publishers to add tournaments, event streaming, and more to accelerate game commerce globally. Learn how.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run has garnered more than 27 million downloads, according to market analyst Sensor Tower.

The free-to-play mobile game had its official launch on March 25. It got 24 million downloads from the iOS and Google app stores. However, the endless runner had an early launch on iOS, so that’s where the other 3 million downloads come from.

On the Run has been most popular in the U.S., with Brazil following as the No. 2 market. Mexico is No. 3.

“It’s been a strong launch for Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, which is riding the resurgence in popularity of the classic IP, and a casual runner fits perfectly with the franchise and mobile audiences while staying true to its roots,” Sensor Tower’s Craig Chapple told GamesBeat. “It marks another big mobile release for Activision, which has already seen success with the launch of Call of Duty: Mobile in partnership with Tencent, and may embolden its future plans for the platform.”

Activision Blizzard is bringing its biggest franchises to mobile. It’s already done so with success with Call of Duty Mobile, and Diablo: Immortal is on the way. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is another part of this initiative.

“Sensor Tower’s preliminary estimates show that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run was the No. 2 most downloaded mobile game in the world in March across the App Store and Google Play, a feat achieved in just seven days,” Chapple continued. “While it may not have hit the heights of large console-turned-mobile IP like Call of Duty: Mobile and Mario Kart Tour during their launch weeks, these are still impressive figures for a franchise that is returning to its former glory.”