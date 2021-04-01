Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

Asia makes up almost half of the world’s total internet population of about 2 billion people. And it isn’t hard to understand why nations like Indonesia and China would not only be full of web-craving citizens but why those people would also be very wary of government intervention and other potential cyber threats spinning around their internet use.

That’s created a rabid market for web users looking to protect their identities and personal information online, prompting an explosion of VPN services for supplying that vital protection.

VPN.asia has emerged as one of the leaders in that expanding region, quickly rising to become the fastest-growing VPN in Asia. Now, U.S. users can take advantage of that top-flight online security with a 10-year VPN.asia subscription.

First and foremost, VPN.asia handles the most all-important responsibility for any VPN service, offering complete anonymity for users. By logging into one of their services located in more than 30 countries around the world, VPN.asia users can access the web through their high-strength 256-bit encrypted connection, while their IP address and other identifying information remain completely hidden. That assures no cyber snoops or online criminals can target you or attempt to steal your sensitive data.

Meanwhile, users zip along at unrestricted speeds for all of their online activities on up to five separate devices. Of particular interest to many of VPN.asia’s customers in Asia and around the world, VPN.asia access gets around content restrictions enacted by streaming services as well as censorship edicts issued by world governments. The breadth of VPN.asia’s network allows users to use connections from around the world, unlocking geo-restricted services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more.

And VPN.asia adheres to a strict no-logging policy, which guarantees no record of your activities online are ever kept or could ever be used against you by any outside group or agency.

A decade of VPN.asia service would usually cost over $1,000, but with the current deal, that complete online protection is available now for only $79.99, which works out to less than 70 cents a month.

