Unlike Roku and other major players in the streaming video game, Google and their nifty Chromecast dongle have taken a decidedly more low-key approach since hitting the market almost a decade ago. No set-top box like the AppleTV or remotes like Roku, the Chromecast has been simple plug-and-play all the way.

For any home WiFi network, this Google Chromecast 3rd Generation 1080P HDMI/Wi-Fi Video Streamer can be a pretty comprehensive answer to any streaming question.

Just pop the Chromecast into your TV via an HDMI port, get it synced to the WiFi network, and within minutes, the Chromecast can stream video from virtually any device also connected to the network. The Chromecast essentially turns any old TV into a smart TV that can serve as the streaming hub for your home, accessing subscriptions for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and all the other premier streaming services.

Built with its own high-speed WiFi as well as a high-sensitivity gain antenna for untethered wireless connectivity, the Chromecast can also push TV and movies straight from your smartphone, tablet, or other WiFi-enabled devices. Just hit the Cast button from the Google Home app and whatever you’re watching on your phone or tablet will instantly be streaming on your connected TV.

In addition to supporting DLNA, Airplay, Miracast, Ezcast, Airplay mirror, and other interconnection protocols, the Chromecast actually plays your content from other links, so even if you’re streaming from your phone or tablet, you’ll still be able to text, scroll or handle your other web-based business while your stream plays uninterrupted.

You can even use Chromecast to turn your TV into your home’s largest computer monitor. If your laptop or other computer is on your home network, users can use the Cast tab on the Google Chrome browser and cast the entire browser and all your web activity right onto their television screen.

The unit is also run by a low power consumption chip, which helps make sure the Chromecast never overheats during multi-hour streaming sessions. The Google Chromecast retails for $79, but as part of this offer, it’s now almost 60 percent off for just $33.95.

