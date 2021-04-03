Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

If you feel bad when you realize you accidentally deleted a photo or didn’t back up a document before a crash, know you’re not alone. It can happen to anyone.

Just ask animation giant Pixar. Back in 1998, a routine file cleanup launched by an animator accidentally started a purge that ultimately deleted 90 percent of the then-in-production sure-to-be blockbuster Toy Story 2. To compound the horror, the regular system backups Pixar relied on in case of such an emergency didn’t work. If not for a forgotten backup on the home computer of one of the film’s technical directors, the entire production could have been delayed or potentially scrapped altogether.

If it can happen to Pixar, it can happen to you. Or more specifically, your Apple Mac. To avoid that doomsday scenario, Get Backup Pro 3 has procedures in place to make sure all your data is safely stored in the event of a system failure, data loss, or good old-fashioned human error.

Recognized as one of MacWorld’s 2020 Best Backup Software honorees, Get Backup Pro 3 has thought about the ways your Mac can suffer data loss — and they’ve built in safeguards to help you protect against them all.

Get Backup Pro 3 makes a copy of any file changes in your system, then stores those updated files for safekeeping. That cuts down on the size of backup files, only saving files that haven’t been saved before.

Of course, users have a choice between full or incremental backup archives, as well as whether that backup should be encrypted using AES-128, AES-256, Blowfish, or Triple DES (and that might not be a bad idea). Mac owners only have to set their automated backup schedule, choose their archive location on a drive or in the cloud, then let Get Backup Pro do its thing. You can even create fully bootable copies of your entire Mac operating system so you can bounce back and restore your system in the event of a catastrophic crash.

You can even keep fully up-to-date versions of a file or files synchronized anywhere with Get Backup Pro. Those files can be synced in one direction such as from your Mac to a cloud backup. But if you also update those cloud files from somewhere else, bidirectional synchronization allows them to also be updated from your cloud file back to your Mac.

Get Backup Pro is an all-in-one file backup solution for a Mac that’s now on sale for the price of a fast food lunch. Regularly $19, it’s available now at 50 percent off for only $9.99.

