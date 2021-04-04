Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data

With the world bouncing back from its year-long COVID hiatus, it’s important for jobseekers to know which industries are still picking up the pieces and which ones are already marching forward.

Accounting seems to be firmly in the latter category. Despite all the hiccups in world economies, recruiting firm Robert Half reported that many employers are still hunting for qualified candidates for both on-site and remote accounting jobs — and not always finding much success looking for those with heavily in-demand skills. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for many accounting and finance pros like bookkeepers, financial analysts, and accounting managers is still well below those in other industries.

Every company needs someone they can trust to keep an eye on the money — and with the instruction in The Ultimate Financial Accounting and CPA Certification Training Bundle, you’ll be armed with the knowledge to serve that vital role.

This collection includes eight courses and over 25 hours of content introducing new financial hopefuls to the fundamentals of business accounting. Best of all, this cohesive package of training is led by a bonafide expert in his own right — practicing CPA and renowned accounting and business instructor Robert Steele.

Across these courses, the noted author and teacher takes students under his wing, explaining the foundational concepts of accounting and walking through key practices that every working number cruncher or CPA needs to know.

Each course explores a core area of accounting knowledge, including in-depth instruction in concepts like creating financial statements, understanding double-entry accounting, depreciation, inventory cost flows, and more.

Every budding accounting has questions about intricate processes like payroll compliance or merchandising transactions, but Steele breaks it all down, explaining specialized ledgers and finally the closing process so account managers always keep a firm grip on where every penny goes.

The Ultimate Financial Accounting and CPA Certification Training Bundle includes nearly $1,600 worth of advanced accounting insight, but with this offer, the entire package is on sale now for just over $4 per course, only $34.99.

