Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

How do you train a new employee how to correctly take an order? Or complete a sale? Or even some critical HR issues like filing the appropriate tax forms or other information?

If you’re a tiny company, that might require the owner or someone else to literally walk a new hire through each of those procedures face-to-face, step-by-step.

But as a company grows…who’s got that kind of time? And how efficient is that anyway? That’s when they start enlisting a learning management system (LMS) to take all the training online. But those cookie-cutter education platforms are often tough to navigate and use. In fact, 83 percent of LMS users say they want a better way.

So Coassemble Learning Management did just that, creating a training platform that allows a business to create comprehensive training tools themselves easily in an environment that’s inviting and useful for learners too.

No matter what information you want to impart, Coassemble has a collection of over 40 customizable interactive drag and drop templates to build fun and informative training materials, all right from a laptop, phone, or tablet. Creators can include videos, ask students to pass quizzes, or use other tactics to engage each learner and make sure the information actually sticks.

When a lesson is created, let the education begin. Emails can be sent to the specific teams or individuals that need to take the training. They can access the course through any of their devices. And if creators need to make a change later, they can do it as the training dynamically updates immediately.

Meanwhile, Coassemble’s own analytics track each student’s progress so creators can tell exactly how everyone is doing digesting the information.

Coassemble also integrates with loads of different tech platforms, including Slack, Salesforce, Gmail, Trello, Shopify, Mailchimp, and more.

A Coassemble lifetime subscription plan covers up to 250 active users with unlimited course creation, custom subdomains, unlimited storage, and beyond. A nearly $2,400 value, that Coassemble access is now available at more than 90 percent off, just $89.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.