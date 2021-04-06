Blizzard Entertainment announced today that Diablo II: Resurrected will have a technical alpha test from April 9 to April 12 on PC, marking the first time that (some of) the public will get to try the remake.

The test will be available to a select few of those who opted in for the technical alpha. It will only cover the single-player version of the game, with the first two of five total acts playable. Three classes — Barbarian, Amazon, and Sorceress — will be selectable. Blizzard notes that a test for Resurrected’s multiplayer will happen later this year.

Diablo II: Resurrected will have its full release later in 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One along with PC. The remake of the 2000 classic action-RPG includes improved graphics and audio while trying to maintain the gameplay of the original.

That’ll be important for many fans of the original, as a lot of RPG aficionados still consider it one of the best action-RPGs ever made. Many even shunned Blizzard’s own Diablo III for Path of Exile, which some fans considered a better successor to Diablo II’s legacy.

This test will give Blizzard a chance to see what players think of their work, which is important considering how badly its fans received it last remake. Warcraft III: Reforged came out in 2020 in an unimpressive state.

Diablo is a big part of Blizzard’s future. Along with this remake of Diablo II, the studio is also working on Diablo IV and the mobile Diablo: Immortal.