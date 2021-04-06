Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

If you’re into music, there are a dozen good reasons you might want to strip vocals out of a song. You might want to check out a stellar vocal performance all by itself. Or you might want to carve out the singer and put your own spin on a favorite song. Maybe that’s for use as a karaoke accompaniment or maybe you’d like to be your own Adele or Beyonce and record yourself using the original music tracks.

Splitting vocals and instrumentals used to be a process that would require a trained sound engineer and some serious equipment. Now, EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover puts AI on the case, carefully unspooling each song to its component parts so users can play with any piece they want, any way they want.

Once users set up an EasySplitter account, all they have to do is pick a song they like, upload it, and start splitting. EasySplitter’s artificial intelligence examines each song, identifies vocal and instrumental tracks, then seamlessly separates them in a matter of seconds, making them available for download as separate audio files.

This Pro membership can make the edit even more specific, cleaving a song down to vocals, drums, bass, and other instruments. Meanwhile, each track is separated with absolutely zero loss in audio quality.

From a user’s own dashboard, EasySplitter grants access to all those song components for playback in their built-in audio player. That dashboard has a place to stash all your audio for up to 30 days so it’s always on-hand and downloadable whenever you need it. The Pro account also grants the ability to break down almost 1,000 songs per year, with the limit replenishing itself every year.

From those who see themselves as a performer like a vocalist, a musician, or a DJ, a composer, or a music engineer, EasySplitter is a fast, simple way to create high-quality music elements that are ready for use in any of your own audio projects.

A lifetime subscription to EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover is a $599 value, but with the current deal, you can save hundreds and get it for only $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.