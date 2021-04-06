#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Super Mario Bros. 35 is gone, but Nintendo Switch Online members are getting a new battle royale experience with Pac-Man.

Bandai Namco revealed Pac-Man 99 this evening. It’ll be available on April 7 starting at 6 p.m. Pacific. And unlike Super Mario 35, it does not appear to have an expiration date. The name is similar to Tetris 99, another Switch battle royale game based on a beloved game brand.

As the name implies, 99 players each play Pac-Man until one is left standing. While the game is free with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can purchase themes based on other Namco arcade classics like Galaga and Dig Dug.

Bandai Namco already experimented with a battle royale Pac-Man last year with Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, which supported 64 players. It was also on Stadia. I imagine this Switch game will have a bit more interest.