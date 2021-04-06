Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data

This content is a paid advertisement from Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS # 1681276, “Credible.” If you click on the links below, Credible will compensate the publisher of this content. The owner of this website and publisher of this content do not endorse or promote the services of Credible or any other provider of mortgage brokerage services.

While we rang in 2021 with some of the lowest mortgage interest rates in history, rates on fixed-rate mortgages have been steadily creeping upwards ever since. Last week, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.09 percent, the highest rate since last June and the fifth straight week with an increase.

The good news for homeowners who may have missed out on refinancing this past year is that, even with this recent uptick, current rates remain historically low. The bad news is that rates are expected to continue rising, meaning the window for owners to get in on the refinancing boom is closing.

When it comes to a big financial decision like a mortgage refinance, the better informed you are the more likely you are to keep some extra cash in your pocket. Shopping around for lenders means you’re more likely to get a better rate. That’s why it’s a good idea to head to Credible, a marketplace where you can check rates from multiple lenders all at once on the same platform for free (think Kayak but for mortgage lenders).

Credible makes it easy to see personalized rates from multiple vetted partner lenders side-by-side so you can make the best choice, save through refinancing, and improve your financial future.

The process is super simple. You answer a short series of questions about your current mortgage and income. Using these answers and a soft credit pull, Credible shows you what rates you pre-qualify for from some of the biggest lenders on the market – all within about three minutes.

Unlike some other comparison sites that show generic rate tables, Credible runs the information you provide through lenders’ actual underwriting criteria. That means you can get personalized prequalified rates from multiple lenders all at once without even dinging your credit score.

Each rate quote includes a cost breakdown so you can make an informed decision. If after looking over your personalized quotes you are still unsure which option is right for you, you can call and speak with a Credible mortgage advisor.

Good to Know: Mortgage advisors have a fiduciary duty to you and your bottom line and are barred from earning commission or kick-backs so they are an excellent resource for discussing loan options that meet your specific needs.

Once you choose a lender, Credible helps facilitate the transaction by automating the document collection process. After that Credible will keep you updated on the status of your application every step of the way.

All Credible interactions are protected with 256-bit data encryption, and Credible doesn’t sell personal user information to third-party marketers so you won’t need to fend off phone spam.

Homeowners can take advantage of historically low mortgage rates before they’re gone by going to the Credible website. Checking refinance rates is fast, free, and super simple.

