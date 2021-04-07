#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Alienware has launched the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 laptop, its first gaming laptop with a processor from Advanced Micro Devices in more than a decade.

The offering is part of a big slate of gaming and standard products coming from Alienware and Dell. Alienware was one of the last holdouts, as AMD has a rare jump on Intel when it comes to processor performance. That architectural advantage has enable AMD to gain market share every quarter for more than three years.

The 15-inch laptop has a full HD display running at 360 hertz, which means it’s pretty good for fast-action shooters. It also comes with options for a 240Hz or FHD 165Hz display.

All three options include low blue-light technology TUV certification and both the 360Hz and the 240Hz displays are enabled for Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technology. It also has a design feature called Dark Core, which darkens the interior shade of the laptop to minimize distractions and keep your head in the game. It has up to a AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop graphics processing units (GPUs).

It’s also the first 15-inch Alienware notebook offering 3200Mhz DDR4 memory. This memory is upgradeable after purchase with its two SO-DIMM slots. It has a smooth and high-endurance paint formula engineered for increased stain-resistance and better surface feel.

The last time an Alienware notebook had an AMD processor and Nvidia graphics was the Aurora mALX in 2007.

Image Credit: Dell

The machine has Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology focused on performance using load-balanced copper heat pipes and liquid-crystal polymer fans.

It also features the ultra-low profile truly mechanical keyboard co-developed by Cherry with a 15 million keystroke lifecycle, 1.8 millimeters of total key travel, N-key rollover technology, and per-key AlienFX customizable lighting.

Every configuration includes Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless, an HDMI 2.1 port for 4K/120Hz native experiences with external displays as well as a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port for maximum connectivity be wired or wireless.

On the Dell side of the house, the company is going to use AMD processors in its Dell G15 Ryzen Edition laptop, and it will also have Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is available in the U.S. with select configurations on April 20 starting at $1794. The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is available on May 4 for $900. An Intel version will be available on April 13 at $900.

Dell Gaming Monitors

Image Credit: Dell

Dell also launched four new Dell Gaming displays with options suited for framerate-demanding multiplayer combat to expansive open-world RPGs and high-octane racing games.

The Dell 25 Gaming Monitor (S2522HG) has a 240Hz refresh rate and one millisecond response time. It has fast IPS technology, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility. It will debut on May 27 in the U.S.

Then there is the Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor. It is one of three curved VA gaming monitors, available in 27-inch, 32-inch and 34-inch, all supporting AMD FreeSync Premium or Premium Pro technology to ensure tear-free gameplay.

The Dell 27 and 32 Curved Gaming Monitors (S2722DGM and S3222DGM) have QHD resolution, while the 165Hz refresh rate and 2-millsecond response time. The Dell 27 and 32 Curved Gaming Monitors are available in the U.S. on June 22, respectively.

The Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3422DWG) shows life-like visuals on its expansive curved WQHD 34-inch display. Get immersed in rich, vibrant colors with support for VESA DisplayHDR 400 and 90% DCI-P3 color coverage. Paired with a 144Hz refresh rate to help deliver smooth, lag-free gaming. It’s available in the U.S. on May 27.

All four new displays support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) output for gaming consoles, making them good for console gaming as well.