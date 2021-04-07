Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data

Global information technology spending will grow 8.4% to $4.1 trillion in 2021, driven in part by enterprises accelerating their digital transformation plans, Gartner said in its latest IT spending forecast.

IT spending will be driven by digital business plans that will be refined and completed in 2021, Gartner said. More digital initiatives are originating from business departments outside of IT, making IT a full participant in business value delivery, said John-David Lovelock, a distinguished research vice-president at Gartner. As a result, Gartner expects to see the source of funding to be charged as a cost of revenue or cost of goods sold (COGS).

The source of funding changes “from an overhead expense that is maintained, monitored and sometimes cut, to the thing that drives revenue,” Lovelock said in the press release.

All-around solid growth

Every IT spending category is expected to have positive growth through 2022, Gartner said. Device demand will show the most growth, at 14%, followed by enterprise software, at 10.8%. Every category will show solid growth in 2021, as “organizations focus on providing a more comfortable, innovative and productive environment for their workforce,” the company asserted.



For example, organizations are focusing on areas such as social software and collaboration platforms and human capital management (HCM) software to improve employee experience and well-being, Gartner said.

Organizations will still focus on optimizing costs and other cost-savings efforts, but the IT spending focus in 2021 will be on revenue growth because there’s more economic certainty, according to the report. “Last year, IT spending took the form of a ‘knee jerk’ reaction to enable a remote workforce in a matter of weeks. As hybrid work takes hold, CIOs will focus on spending that enables innovation, not just task completion,” Lovelock said.

Quick recovery expected

IT spending took a hit in 2020, but Gartner estimated that IT spending in nearly every industry sector will recover and surpass 2019 levels within the next few years. Some sectors and regions will recover sooner than others, which will result in a “K-shape economic recovery,” Gartner said in its release.

From an industry perspective, banks and financial services IT spending will reach 2019 levels as early as 2021. Retail and transportation IT spending will recover at a slower pace, and will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until about 2023.

There are also regional differences. China has already recovered, while Gartner estimates that North America and Western Europe will see IT spending recover in late 2021. Latin America IT spending will grow much slowly, with Gartner predicting recovery around 2024.