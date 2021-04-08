Publisher Dotemu along with developers Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games announced that new content is coming to Streets of Rage 4 via paid DLC and a free update. Neither have a release date, although we know that both will release at the same time “later this year.”
Streets of Rage 4 came out just a bit less than a year ago, debuting on Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It was one of my favorite games of 2020, and it has sold over 2.5 million copies.
The paid DLC, Mr. X Nightmare, will add three new playable characters. This includes Estel Aguirre, the buff police officer who appeared as a boss in the original version of the game. She’s also someone that I thought would be a cool playable character when I first fought her, so I’m happy. The other two new additions are a mystery for now.
Mr. X Nightmare is also adding a survival game mode, new moves and weapons, and more songs. The free update will add a new difficulty setting (New Mania+), training and tutorial modes, and new character color palettes.
