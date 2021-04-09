Hideo Kojima is talking with Xbox about publishing his next game, according to … well, according to this podcast. Editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti discuss that situation on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. The crew also tries to figure out what is going on with Sony’s blockbusters-only strategy and if that could have negative repercussions for the publisher.
Oh, and Jeff is nearly finished with Balan Wonderworld, which is a miserable experience.
Join us, won’t you?
