SurfShark has only been around for three years, which means it’s been competing against literally dozens of well-established VPN services that have been operating for years, or even decades.

And as the esteemed PCMag put it so succinctly, “It is a pleasure to see a new VPN service that gets so much right.” While PCMag’s rave certainly carries real weight with VPN shoppers, they’re by no means alone in singling out SurfShark’s quickly accumulated accomplishments. In addition to landing on PCMag’s Best VPN Services of 2021 list, the upstart is also among the VPN bests as assessed by TechRadar and even the mighty CNET, who called it a “speed leader, packed with features.”

Whether you’re searching for a VPN provider or ready to make a change in your online protection, those kinds of accolades mean SurfShark VPN should definitely get at least a look.

Surfshark’s service network is vast, available through more than 1,200 servers across the globe in over 60 nations, each providing fast, anonymous web service. As for security, your web connection through SurfShark is gripped in military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols so absolutely no one from cyber crooks to government watchdogs will ever be able to track you or compromise your information online.

That level of protection is particularly helpful for fans of streaming services who aren’t particularly fans of many geo-restrictions on accessing that content. Surfshark allows users to access Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus or any of your streaming favorites, even from outside U.S. borders. Or investigate services around the world currently blocked to U.S. viewers. With a simple login to a server in that home region, your IP will make you look just like one of the locals.

Speaking of access, SurfShark is one of the only VPN services that offers unlimited simultaneous connections, allowing an entire household’s worth of devices to all be connected as needed.

Right now, a 2-year service contract for Surfshark VPN protection is also a huge bargain at 80 percent off the regular price. A $290 value, it’s on sale now for only $56.99 for 24 months of coverage.

