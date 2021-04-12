#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Facebook’s Oculus division will hold a virtual reality gaming showcase on April 21.

The first-ever Oculus Gaming Showcase will take place at 3 p.m. Pacific online. It will stream live on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube in the U.S. and Japan.

An Oculus spokesperson said, “This is our first event wholly dedicated to the stellar games across the Oculus Platform. You can expect new updates to fan-favorite titles, never-before-seen footage from some unreleased games, and a few surprises in store.”

The participants include Cloudhead Games, Ready At Dawn, and ILMxLAB. And there will be news to share on Pistol Whip, Lone Echo II, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

Virtual reality has been a tough slog since 2016, when the first modern VR headsets debuted to lackluster fan reaction. But in the fall, Facebook launched its Oculus Quest 2 headset for $400, and that device has been selling well, with estimates of 2 million-to-3 million units sold.

The wireless VR headset is easier to use and has better graphics than previous wireless headsets. Oculus said more 60 virtual reality games and apps on the Oculus Quest VR headset platform have generated more than $1 million in revenue. Facebook Reality Labs’ Mike Verdu said that six titles have generated more than $10 million in revenue on the Quest platform, which includes the Oculus Quest and the Oculus Quest 2 wireless VR headsets.