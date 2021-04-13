Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.

Consider the level of security involved in most forms of digital communications these days, you’d probably assume ultra-secure organizations like the Department of Defense have been protecting their external communication paths for decades.

Or maybe, more like…December.

Yes, it was only a few months ago that the Pentagon quietly adopted security measures that fully encrypted all email communication with outside groups and individuals for the first time, more than a decade after many private companies had taken the same steps.

But just because the DoD played fast and loose with their emails for years, there’s no reason you or your organization should follow suit. With SecureMyEmail, users have complete control to protect each and every email they write, no matter who receives it after the send button is pressed.

The app is like adding your own level of spycraft to your emails, a zero-knowledge, end-to-end fully encrypted email addition that works in tandem with all the biggest email platforms, including Gmail, G Suite, Yahoo Mail, Microsoft 365, Exchange, and more. With SecureMyEmail in place, every email you send, from emails containing credit card information or personal details all the way to a quick two-sentence note, can become “eyes only” correspondence for your recipient — and no one else.

While that might sound complicated, it doesn’t even require anything from the person on the receiving end of your email. Your email and any attachments are automatically encrypted as they leave your device, ensuring only the receiver can actually read it. It doesn’t even matter if they have limited or even no email security measures of their own.

Along with encryption, your emails can all be digitally signed and verified to stave off spear-phishing attacks or anyone trying to pass themselves off as you with a spoof email. And users can even set messages to self-destruct Mission Impossible style if they want to completely scrub any evidence of email correspondence.

Rather than worrying about using SecureMyEmail on your personal or work email addresses, this account can cover both with room to offer full email encryption on up to five different addresses.

A $1,500 value, a lifetime of SecureMyEmail protection is now on sale at over 90 percent off its regular price, only $99.99 while this offer lasts. Plus, if you spend $75 or more in the store today, you’ll receive a $10 credit to your account toward your next purchase. Users will get the credit within 14 days, as long as no returns reduce the sale total below $75.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.