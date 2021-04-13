#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Blizzard Entertainment has released a free update today for The Blizzard Arcade Collection that adds two games: The Lost Vikings 2 and RPM Racing.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection launched in February for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It has three classic Blizzard games: The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne.

Those who own the compilation can also enjoy the sequel to The Lost Vikings. The Lost Vikings 2 first debuted in 1997 for SNES, Sega Saturn, PlayStation, and PC. This was at a time when Blizzard had shifted focus to making PC hits like Warcraft. Lost Vikings 2 was certainly under my radar when it came out, so this is a neat opportunity to finally try it.

RPM Racing is a precursor to Rock N Roll Racing, first releasing in 1991 for SNES. It’s not nearly as popular as the game it inspired, but it should be fun to see how the one title led to the other.

The update also includes a new streamer mode for Rock N Roll Racing that replaces its original licensed music with MIDI versions that should help you avoid copyright strikes. The game also now supports four-player local multiplayer. Blizzard has also added design documents to the compilation’s virtual museum.