Nintendo revealed Oxenfree II: Lost Signals at the end of today’s Indie World Showcase. The sequel to the hit indie game is coming to Switch later this year. It’s from Night School Studio, and MWM Interactive is publishing.

The original Oxenfree came out in 2016. The supernatural adventure game takes its inspiration teen coming-of-age films and this one has a new cast. It received praise from critics and players for its strong atmosphere and story.

From the short glimpse we saw, the sequel looks to bring back all of those successful elements from the first game, though it is set 5 years after the first game.

“Five years after the events of Oxenfree, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio frequency signals causing curious disturbances,” according to a description from Nintendo.