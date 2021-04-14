#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Verizon announced it has launched its Hyper Precise Location (HPL) service in more than 100 major U.S. markets. It could fix the location of a mobile device or appliance with centimeter-level accuracy.

It’s a cool technology that could have real implications for game developers and gamers, but could also raise some privacy concerns as it might be more accurate than some people want it to be.

HPL is software as a service (SaaS) that provides a stream of real-time global navigation satellite system (GNSS) correction data to device receivers, enabling location accuracy within one to two centimeters, for users on 5G and 4G networks. This can enable high-scale, low-cost, centimeter-level location capabilities for industries such as automotive, HD-mapping, robotics, construction, manufacturing, and smart agriculture (AgriTech).

HPL with real-time kinematics enhances satellite-based location accuracy from meters to centimeters, enabling intelligent-driving and advanced internet of things (IoT) applications for Verizon Business customers and partners. I’m not sure how it could help games, but maybe it would work well with something like Niantic’s Pokémon Go.

The HPL SaaS offering can deliver GNSS (a global satellite network) correction data in real time at vast scale and low cost to developers and customers on 5G wireless networks and the older 4G networks as well.

Verizon said that privacy protection is integral to the design and deployment of HPL. User location data is never stored or shared. And yes, I am hoping people don’t hack into this and use it to drop a smart bomb on me (because yes I saw Harrison Ford in Clear and Present Danger).

When paired with 5G Edge, HPL can work with emerging autonomous technologies such as Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication. Verizon recently teamed with automakers to demonstrate HPL applications in vehicle-pedestrian safety scenarios.

Indeed, it would be cool if a self-driving car could detect all of the humans in a precise way so that it didn’t run them over.

Verizon said that, when paired with the ultra-low latency that 5G Edge can provide, HPL provides the precise positioning data that emerging Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) technology relies upon in certain safety applications. Verizon recently teamed with automakers to demonstrate vehicle-pedestrian safety scenarios made possible through HPL, 5G Edge, and C-V2X.

HPL embraces open delivery standards including RTCM (Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services) for its data streams, with others to be added on a rolling basis. IoT devices using HPL can be accessed and managed through a user API and the ThingSpace IoT management platform. Support resources on ThingSpace detail API integration, coverage availability, and more.

Verizon is developing HPL next-gen road safety and highly advanced driving solutions through partnerships with location and mapping expert Here Technologies and Renovo, the automotive software company.

In addition to intelligent driving applications, HPL can also support emerging technologies that depend on high-level location accuracy, such as delivery drones, and advanced IoT applications such as infrastructure monitoring, critical asset tracking, and high value shipping.