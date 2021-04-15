Learn how your company's culture can either advance or totally sabotage your company goals.

Deepens integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 15, 2021–

Marketplacer, a global technology Platform as a Service (PaaS) company that builds successful and scalable online marketplaces, announces the acceleration of its growth strategy through a new funding round including Salesforce Ventures and closer alignment with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

In addition to a capital investment, Marketplacer is certified for the Salesforce partner marketplace, adding capability to Salesforce Commerce Cloud’s enterprise customers to sell third-party products through their Salesforce Commerce Cloud instance.

Marketplacer and Salesforce’s go-to-market strategies are tightly aligned, giving both companies the opportunity to innovate and work with customers more closely, and making it easier for Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers to grow through a marketplace strategy.

Marketplacer Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Jason Wyatt, is thrilled to count Salesforce Ventures amongst its partners and investors in the Marketplacer journey; “It is fantastic to be able to include Salesforce, an iconic name in the world of digital innovation, in the evolving Marketplacer story. We have a shared vision to connect business and its customers in new ways to enable them to grow faster, and with this partnership we are both able to deliver on these objectives even further.”

With the newly launched Marketplacer cartridge for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, enterprises around the world now have the ability to accelerate their growth with ease. From implementing strategies such as driving sales from dropship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension – Marketplacer makes it possible.

Marketplacer is used in both B2C and B2B environments and has helped over 90 enterprises build and deploy their own successful marketplace strategies, connecting over 20,000 businesses worldwide.

“Building relationships and knowing your customer is key to the success of any commerce business,” said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. “For many customers, this requires a suite of integrations made possible by our partners. With Marketplacer’s cartridge for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, companies will be able to accelerate growth with a leading marketplace solution that takes businesses beyond physical stores and inventory holdings.”

Rob Keith, Head of Australia, Salesforce Ventures adds, “Marketplacer is tapping into one of the most consequential trends for the industry. Marketplacer and Salesforce Commerce Cloud are well positioned to support our joint customers as consumers increase their digital spend and sellers seek new direct routes to reach their customers.”

The investment follows a $20 million capital raise in Q4 of 2020 and the recent announcement of establishing U.S. operations and appointment of Jim Stirewalt as North American President. Across its portfolio, Marketplacer clients include some of the largest and most recognised brands today, such as Myer, BikeExchange, Metcash, FishBrain, Nokia, Surfstitch, Petstock, Providoor and Bob Jane T-Marts to name a few.

For more information or to enquire about Marketplacer’s services, visit www.marketplacer.com. To view employment opportunities with Marketplacer Australia or US, please visit Marketplacer’s LinkedIn page for further details.

About Marketplacer:

Established in 2016 in Melbourne, Australia, Marketplacer is a global technology Platform as a Service (PaaS) company equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build a successful and scalable online marketplace, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped over 90 businesses execute their own successful marketplace strategies and connected over 20,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing strategies such as driving sales from dropship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension – Marketplacer makes it possible.

Marketplacer is responsible for the business transformations of some of Australia’s largest retail, brand distributor and franchise engines as well as communities, including Myer, SurfStitch, Metcash, Bob Jane T-Marts, FishBrain, Providoor and Petstock to name a few.

About Salesforce Ventures:

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Salesforce Ventures, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world’s largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory, and operating support, and can easily join Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model.

Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 400 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Twilio, Zoom, and others across 22 countries since 2009.

For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005967/en/

Nicole Jordan

Radix Collective for Marketplacer U.S.

nicole@radixcollective.com