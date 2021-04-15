Esports company Misfits Gaming Group is leaning into female gamers with the launch of its Women of Misfits speaker series, and it will turn into a wider platform over time.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company will use its fame in esports to elevate issues for women in gaming and esports, and it’s happening at a time when problems such as sexual harassment and under-representation of women at game studios and at esports organizations have been in the headlines.

Women are a prevalent part of the esports and gaming landscape. Nearly 40% of all gamers are female with 80% of them being 18 or older. The Women of Misfits initiative will provide a space for women to discuss ideas and be inspired by influential women both inside and outside the organization in addition to supporting the growth and development of women within MGG. We’ll have a Women in Gaming Breakfast at our GamesBeat Summit 2021 on April 28-29.

The platform will features a series of monthly guest speakers. The first speakers are Chris Evert, 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and tennis legend; GloZell Green, comedian and YouTuber; Bianca Smith, the first Black woman to serve as a professional baseball coach; Angela Ruggiero, CEO Sports Innovation Lab and four-time Olympian and Gold Medalist for the U.S. Hockey team; and Maya Enista Smith,7 am embargo Executive Director of the Born This Way Foundation.

The focus of the Women of Misfits platform will be mentorship, development, network, and advocacy. The platform will be led by female executives within MGG including chief development officer Hillary Matchett; president of media and branding Ella Pravetz; chief revenue officer Lagen Nash; president of Misfits Agency Amy Palmer; vice president of Communications Becca Henry; chief wellness adviser Carolyn Rubenstein; and cofounder Laurie Silvers.

The Women of Misfits platform includes a monthly speaker series with industry leaders and visionaries which will air on MGG’s YouTube channel. The sessions will be moderated by MGG executives and guest speakers will share topics that matter to them and inspire both the gaming community and women to pursue their dreams.

“I am truly inspired and amazed with our women at MGG and their many accomplishments and eager to watch this platform ascend,” said Misfits CEO Ben Spoont, in a statement. “The determination and dedication to push one another to break the boundaries as women within the esports industry is remarkable, and I am confident this platform will resonate not only within MGG but also within our wider community.”