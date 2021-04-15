Learn how easy it is for developers to add tournaments, event streaming, and VIP content – and monetize the fan experience.

Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.

Facebook’s Oculus division has launched subscriptions on its Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets.

Subscriptions are the rage, with the success of services like Xbox Game Pass, Netflix, and Disney+. The subscription model has had mixed success in games, with services like Apple Arcade having mixed results and Game Pass growing rapidly.

Starting today, you can unlock premium content from FitXR, Rec Room, Tribe XR, Tripp, vSpatial, and VZfit in VR with the Oculus subscription.

Oculus said the company wants to build a stronger ecosystem of games, apps, and experiences to make VR a compelling destination. As part of that goal, developers are expanding to new use cases beyond gaming, like productivity, social, and fitness. They’re also building strong businesses around their content by way of subscription services. With app subscriptions, developers will be able to seamlessly deliver new, exciting content, tools, and features to subscribers.

App subscriptions offerings differ by title. For some, you’ll need a subscription to access the service. For others, the subscription is optional to unlock even more content and features. Those who already own titles that are now incorporating subscriptions still have access to all the content already purchased.

Subscription-based titles also may also have free trials, so you can try out the experience. Subscribers can cancel at any time to avoid being charged for the next billing cycle.