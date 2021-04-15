Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.
Taito and Survios Inc. have announced today that Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey will launch for Oculus Quest on May 20.
The Puzzle Bobble series started in 1994, beginning as a spinoff of Bubble Bobble. For a time, we knew the series in the U.S. as Bust-A-Move. The game have players shooting bubbles from a cannon and trying to match colors.
This VR take on the series takes place from a first-person perspective. Vacation Odyssey features a story mode with 100 levels and an endless play mode. You can also duel other players online.
Bubble Bobble debuted in 1986, so this VR release celebrates the 35th anniversary of the franchise.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties