#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.

Taito and Survios Inc. have announced today that Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey will launch for Oculus Quest on May 20.

The Puzzle Bobble series started in 1994, beginning as a spinoff of Bubble Bobble. For a time, we knew the series in the U.S. as Bust-A-Move. The game have players shooting bubbles from a cannon and trying to match colors.

This VR take on the series takes place from a first-person perspective. Vacation Odyssey features a story mode with 100 levels and an endless play mode. You can also duel other players online.

Bubble Bobble debuted in 1986, so this VR release celebrates the 35th anniversary of the franchise.