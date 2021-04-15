Everybody knows a tabber. Who knows, maybe you’re even one yourself.

Tabbers are those people who keep multiple tabs open in their web browser while they go about their digital business. And we don’t just mean one or two pages open at a time for some multitasking projects. We’re talking people with a dozen, two dozen, even up to 50, 60, or more tabs open at once virtually all the time.

For them, it’s about having access to all their important information whenever they need it without fear of missing anything important. But in addition to too many tabs putting a legitimate strain on your computer’s memory and battery life, all those tabs may not be doing your brain any favors either. In fact, those heavy-duty tab power users might actually be overwhelming, with some performing worse on cognitive testing than those who don’t tackle that much stimulation all at once.

Rather than the cold sweats of quitting the tab life cold turkey, Qlearly offers a sensible alternative, letting users organize their most frequently visited web locations and other vital information intuitively — and without dozens of open tabs.

Qlearly is a browser extension that organizes a user’s full roster of favorite tabs and syncs them across all their devices, putting all those top sites and resources in an easy-to-reach spot for quick access or even sharing when needed.

It’s basically Bookmarks 2.0 — just a whole lot smarter and more intuitive. Qlearly lets users organize all their important web destinations by columns and boards, all of which automatically load every time you open a new tab in your browser.

Qlearly’s keyboard shortcuts allow for the quick creation of new boards and columns, saving all or a handful of tabs to a specific column with just one click.

One Qlearly account can be easily linked across all of the user’s devices, so no more forgetting where you bookmarked a particular site. With Qlearly, it’s all streamlined everywhere a user accesses the web. And Qlearly makes it simple to share a full board, a specific column, or just a single link privately with your team, or make it a publicly shareable link.

Regularly $150, a Qlearly lifetime subscription for unlimited bookmarking and device syncing for up to five team members is on sale now for only $19.99. And right now, if you spend $75 or more in-store today, you’ll get a $10 store credit automatically added to your account 14 days after your purchase. Just make sure any returns don’t drop your total below $75 — and the credit is yours.

