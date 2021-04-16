It’s not often that a fairly typical post about cloud storage makes you confront your innermost human core, but that’s where we are today.

Because not only is this offer from Degoo Premium a substantially eye-opening chance to pick up some premium cloud storage space at an equally eye-opening price, but it also presents you, dear buyer, with an important question.

Do you take the ginormous 10TBs of Degoo Premium Backup cloud storage space for life and give the other 10TBs to a friend or loved one? Or do you now have 20TBs in the cloud all for yourself? Are you a giver? Or are you a taker?

Either way, this is a whole lot of cloud real estate up for grabs. Degoo allows an unlimited number of devices to be connected to your space, allowing users to keep the full contents of their smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other device protected with a cloud backup at all times. It even detects any changes or additions to any file and automatically saves those updated files right so there’s no fear of losing any information.

High-speed transfer enables the backups and everything stays protected with Degoo’s premium 256-bit AES encryption security. That same level of end-to-end protection remains even when users share emails or links to files with friends, family, co-workers, and more. A passphrase known only to the user can unlock the encryption, which actually saves bits and pieces of your file in data centers all over the world to ensure absolute privacy always.

Degoo is even keeping an eye on your devices as well, able to reduce the size of images on your phone that are then saved to the cloud. It also saves on both mobile data and battery life by allowing users to conduct updates only over WiFi or when the phone is plugged in and charging.

But this Degoo Premium Backup Plan featuring lifetime access to two 10TB cloud storage accounts now forces the big decision. Does someone else benefit? Or is it all for you? At just $159 for both accounts, a savings of over 90 percent off the regular price, you can go either way. And with this limited-time deal, you’ll earn a $10 store credit within 14 days of your purchase if you spend at least $75 in-store. Just make sure your total exceeds $75, even after any returns.

Prices subject to change.

