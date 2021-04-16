Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.
Everyone in video games is mad at GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb this week. Gaming community ResetEra is furious, Dave Jaffe is upset, and young people are cranky. Jeff talks about it on this week’s GamesBeat Decides.
Reviews editor Mike Minotti, meanwhile, gives us a look at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. But first, the crew dives into the March 2021 NPD report, the Resident Evil showcase, and more.
Join us, won’t you!
- Join the podcast’s Discord server
- Watch live Friday afternoons on YouTube
- Subscribe to the RSS
- Listen on Anchor.fm
- Apple Podcasts
- Spotify
- Google Podcasts
- Find past episodes here
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties