If you’ve ever spent hours on end with a video game controller in your hand, you practically owe it to yourself to go a little deeper. If you can play games for days and days, maybe it’s time to try to create that cool game idea that you’ve been contemplating for years.

If you haven’t done much programming before, it’s easy to think that creating your own game from the ground up is a virtually impossible task. But unlike previous generations of gamers, modern-era game engines like Unity have made it much easier for even the uninitiated to translate their visions into a real-life working game.

Not that it’s ever easy, of course. But with the training in The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle, anyone interested in the nuts and bolts of game creation has a solid, actionable blueprint for conceiving, building, and even distributing their own amazing games.

To be clear, this isn’t some surface-level overview either. This collection of 17 courses with more than 146 hours of training material digs deep into every aspect of building with Unity, whether it’s mobile or platform gaming, creating a game for yourself, or something you’d like to monetize and sell.

A handful of courses begin this journey, with instruction like Intro to Mobile Game Development and The Secret to Smoother Gameplay with Unity AI laying some of the groundwork for understanding the basics of working in Unity and using its incredible tools to get a gaming project underway.

From 2D to 3D, from a first-person shooter to a strategy game, every game requires some different skills, so a majority of these courses focus on teaching students important elements of Unity game creation by making a game that utilizes that tool.

Learners get into the basics of coding and art creation by making their own air hockey game. They understand the power of artificial intelligence in gaming by creating their own tank maze game as well as a 3D starship exploration game. They get a primer in augmented reality by crafting their own block builder game. In these courses, training isn’t just some abstract idea. It’s the steps needed to build simple games, which can then be applied to bigger, grander, more unique gaming projects.

Finally, there’s also training here in how to fold ads into mobile games or integrate in-app purchases as ways of making some money to help fund your wilder, more elaborate future visions.

Packed with $3,400 worth of intensive coursework, The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle



