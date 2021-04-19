Learn how easy it is for developers to add tournaments, event streaming, and VIP content – and monetize the fan experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War will get new Season 3 content on April 22.

Among the big changes for Warzone is an update to its narrative. Some time ago, a cargo tanker ship ran around in Verdansk near the Zordaya Prison Complex. The ship held zombies, and the undead have spread across parts of the map, and that has now resulted in different Corruption Zones. If a player dies within such a zone, they become one of the undead. But the zone has lots of gas masks to prevent you from breathing the gas that turns you into a zombie.

In Warzone matches this week, there are constant alerts about the zombie containment problem. The new Operation Rapid Sunder starts April 21, with more updates coming at noon Pacific on that day. Warzone’s update will be playable at 9 p.m. Pacific on April 21.

Image Credit: Activision

Activision also said the file size for Warzone will be 25.2GB to 25.9GB, depending on what system you play it on. Black Ops: Cold War’s file size will range from 8.1GB to 13.1GB. Fortunately, you’re not required to download Warzone if you’re only playing Cold War.

Black Ops: Cold War’s multiplayer will get four new multiplayer maps and six new weapons on 9 p.m. Pacific on April 20. One of the new maps is a 6-vs.-6 map set in the old Soviet observatory on Mount Yamantau, which was part of the Cold War single-player campaign.

In the Hunt for Adler narrative for the multiplayer, Frank Woods and his CIA team are still searching for Russell Adler in the Golden Triangle, and the bad guy Stitch is using that time to execute the next phase of his grand plan. Three new soldiers, or Operators, will appear in the coming weeks: Wraith of Norway, Knight of the Warsaw Pact, and Antonov of the Warsaw Pact. The latter will specialize in bomb defusal and hazmat work. Captain Price will also arrive in Black Ops and Warzone as a Legendary Operator.

Image Credit: Activision

Zombies will get a new chapter in its Dark Aether story in the Duga region, set in the Ural Mountains. And Warzone will also get a big update. Those who purchase any version of Black Ops Cold War at the start of Season Three will receive the Price ’84 Operator for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Plus, anyone who already owns Black Ops Cold War will automatically receive the Price ’84 Operator at the start of Season Three.

One of the new Scorestreaks is Strafe Run, which you get after reaching a certain number of kills in multiplayer. It lines up a fighter jet strafing run across the map. And as for how many times you can level up, the new highest Prestige Level is at 15.