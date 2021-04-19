Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.
Extremely OK Games, Ltd., has revealed the name of its next project: Earthblade. This will be the independent studio’s followup to 2018 hit Celeste.
Celeste is a 2D platformer with an emphasis on precision and puzzle-solving. It was also our Game of the Year for 2018.
Extremely OK notes that it took four prototypes to come up with Earthblade. We don’t know much about the game, with the studio wanting the project to remain mysterious until it is ready for a bigger reveal. But it has released a teaser site that includes a sample song from its soundtrack.
“Now it’s our job to turn this ephemeral, pristine mind-object into a real, imperfect and human actual-object,” Extremely OK founder Maddy Thorson said on the teaser site. “We’ll be here, slowly grinding away at that task every day.”
