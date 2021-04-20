Your phone is your life. For many, almost everything they know and all the information they use to get through their daily life is packed inside that bundle of plastic and silicone.

That’s part of why it’s so annoying when you find your head constantly bumping up against the storage limits of your device. As expansive and accommodating as they’ve become, it’s normal for many users to find their apps, media, and even data files are eating up all the available room in their phone.

That not only stops users from saving new information, it can also small their device performance down to a crawl. Users can eliminate that regular dance with the storage capacity of their phone with one simple move: back it up. With a G Cloud Mobile Backup Unlimited Storage Plan subscription, users can make sure all their device information is saved, archived, and fully protected at all times, all without having to do the maintenance yourself.

Unlike virtually all the other online storage options available out there, G Cloud by Zoolz puts absolutely no limits on the size of the data protected in your G Cloud account. Once a phone is synced to G Cloud, that’s it. Users can then set up automatic backups on their phone and other mobile devices that ensure all their data is safe and secure in the cloud, even if something happens to the phone itself.

G Cloud makes sure it’s all protected, including contacts, messages, call logs, media, and everything else that takes up valuable storage space in your phone. G Cloud doesn’t need an app, with everything always accessible via web browser. And backups are all stored with date and time stamps, so it’s always easy to go back and find the information you’re looking for in the event your phone is lost, damaged, or destroyed.

Data is safeguarded in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud and shielded with military-grade 256 AES encryption. Meanwhile, this account covers more than just your phone, with a single G Cloud account capable of backing up multiple mobile devices.

Mobile users can get ultimate peace of mind with a year of access to a G Cloud Mobile Backup Unlimited Storage Plan. This membership is on sale for $39.99, but it’s now an additional 20 percent off using Mother’s Day coupon WELOVEMOM, dropping the final price to just $31.99

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.