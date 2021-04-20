Learn how easy it is for developers to add tournaments, event streaming, and VIP content – and monetize the fan experience.

AMD is launching a big update for its Radeon Adrenaline software suite that improves remote gaming and some accessibility settings. This is the software that comes with Radeon video cards, and it enables gamers to get the most out of their hardware.

“Providing powerful hardware is only half of the equation to deliver the extraordinary, world-class triple-A esports and multiplayer experiences gamers have come to expect,” AMD gaming solutions chief Frank Azor said. “With the new AMD Radeon Software release, our goal was to allow gamers to unlock the full potential of their AMD gaming systems, enabling them to fully immerse themselves in beautiful, hyper-realistic worlds, easily share their latest battles and victories, find new ways to game with friends and customize their gaming experience as they see fit.”

AMD Link 4.0 is one of the standout additions to the Radeon software. This is the company’s remote-gaming tool that previously enabled gamers to stream their PC games to mobile devices. Now, AMD is releasing a version of AMD Link for Windows. This enables you to stream games from one PC to another.

The app can stream a game to another device at up to 144 frames per second with 5.1 surround sound. And this new version also has significantly reduced latency and higher-bandwidth options.

Radeon GPUs are also getting a robust method of color correcting games. AMD claims that players can use this to adjust game visuals for accessibility issues like color blindness.

Other features include simplified streaming options, custom installation options, and hardware-accelerated AV1 video decode. AV1 is a new efficient video standard. It enables a higher quality image at lower bitrates than current codecs.

The AMD Radeon Software Adrenaline 21.4.1 update is rolling out starting today.