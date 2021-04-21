Brand management is a huge consideration in modern business, especially when you take into account how many ways and in how many different formats that brand can now appear. Just looking at social media, a brand has more than a dozen different platforms to consider, each with its own unique styles and rules.

But no matter where your brand appears, there needs to be a unity of vision and brand cohesiveness to all that work, assuring messaging, colors, fonts and other elements are all just as tight and uniform as what you see from giant brands like Nike, Apple, or Coca-Cola.

Of course, if you’re a marketing team of one, creating high-quality creative around your brand can be incredibly time-consuming. With the RelayThat Design app, brand managers can create loads of stylish, eye-catching content for the web and other outlets at a fraction of the time it would usually take.

RelayThat is graphic design software that helps create a digital ad, social media post, or another brand element in minutes. The professional-grade tool can turn any brand into virtually thousands of agency-level design pieces, each perfectly sized and optimized for every individual social channel.

With more than 2,000 modern design templates at the ready, users only have to bring their brand, maybe a logo and a color scheme, and just a handful of bullet-point facts about the brand. From there, RelayThat goes to work, crafting work that stays on brand, and reduces design time by 90 percent.

If you want to do some tweaking, RelayThat has you covered with trending color combinations, font pairs, design presets, and headlines that all fit together like a glove. Plus, their asset gallery of more than 3 million copyright-free stock images and icons are always at your disposal for all the customization ideas you’ll ever need.

Everything is managed through the simple to use RelayThat portal, making it easy and efficient to get buy-in and collaboration from everyone from other designers to employees to virtual assistants. RelayThat even has stealthy built-in SEO capabilities to help images show up at the top of Google search rankings.

