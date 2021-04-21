Learn how easy it is for developers to add tournaments, event streaming, and VIP content – and monetize the fan experience.

Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.

Capcom announced The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles today. It’s coming out for Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 27.

This compilation includes the two entries in the Ace Attorney spinoff series, both of which are coming to the West for the first time. The games take place in the 19th century, featuring Victorian England and Meiji Period Japan. As with other Ace Attorneys, you’re a defense attorney that has to get your clients cleared of (hopefully false) murder charges. You play as Ryunosuke Naruhodo, an ancestor of series hero Phoenix Wright.

Also, Sherlock Holmes is part of the story! Well, I guess he’s called “Herlock Sholmes” in these games. He helps you during your investigations.

The Great Ace Attorney first released for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2015. Its sequel followed in 2017 for the same platform. This compilation includes all of the DLC released for the original games.

This now leaves Ace Attorney Investigations 2 as the only major entry in the franchise to not have an English localization.